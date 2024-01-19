Yogi visits Ayodhya for 3rd time ahead of big day





CM Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, one of the popular shrines dedicated to Lord Hanuman.





Thereafter, the CM reached the Ram Mandir, where he performed 'Aarti' and 'Parikrama' of Shri Ram Lalla.





On January 22, Ram Lalla will be enthroned or ceremonially seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the majestic temple amid Vedic chants and rituals.





The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.





Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.





The images were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.





The visit on Friday marked Chief Minister Adityanath's third to Ayodhya within 11 days. He was seen making enquiries about preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event from officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during this visit.





He also interacted with seers and mahants, taking stock of necessary arrangements while making enquiries about further requirements, if any. People associated with the trust briefed the chief minister on all the developments around the January 22 event. -- ANI

As the country awaited the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached 'Ram Nagri' to take stock of the arrangements and preparations for the mega 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.