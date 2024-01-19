World's largest oil lamp to be lit at 5pm in Ayodhya





Paramhans Acharya said, "This lamp will be lit using 1.25 quintals of cotton and 21000 litres of oil. Soil and water from different places across the country and cow's ghee have been used to prepare this lamp. This is the world's largest lamp."





Paramhans Acharya highlighted the significance of the festival of Diwali.





"When Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, people celebrated the event as Diwali. We thought that we could start another Diwali at Ram Mandir as the statue of Ram Lalla would be seated in Ayodhya."





Paramhans Acharya elaborated on the hard work needed to complete the task of preparing the grand lamp.





"This is not a common lamp. Over 108 teams worked to prepare it for one year. It was not an easy task to complete this lamp. The lamp will mark the biggest Diwali in the world. It is also unique because oil was especially brought from Sita Mata's parental homeland."





As the vedic rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple entered its fourth day today, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar. -- ANI

As devotees countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the world's largest 300-foot lamp will be lit in the city at 5:00 pm. on Friday.