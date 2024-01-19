RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vadodara boat tragedy: 18 people booked
January 19, 2024  11:26
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets the injured victims
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets the injured victims
A day after 14 lives were lost and several injured in a boat capsize in Vadodara, an FIR was filed against 18 persons in connection with the incident, the police said on Friday. 

 According to Harni police, among the 18 booked for negligence were the manager and employees of Kotia Project, the private firm handling the boating in the Harni legzone. Preliminary investigation suggests that the boat was packed beyond capacity, the police informed. 

 A total of 27 people were onboard the boat during the accident, the police said, adding that it had a capacity to seat 14. 

 The FIR alleged further that the passengers were not given life jackets and neither were they given a run-through on the safety guidelines. 

 The victims belonged to a group of 80 that included children and teachers from New Sunrise School in Waghodia, the police said, adding that they had arrived for a school picnic on January 18. 

 The 12 deceased children included seven girls and five boys. Also among the deceased were two teachers.

 The Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, alleging negligence. Raising allegations against Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat assembly, Ami Rawat, questioned the allotment of the boating contract to a private firm. 

 "This was an act of murder, not an accident. We demand a probe into this incident by a sitting judge. It is a sheer act of negligence," Rawat said. "No life jackets or lifeguards were in the boat at the time of the incident. Criminal proceedings should be initiated against those found responsible. In 2016, when this project was allotted to contractors, we had objected to it," she added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Big Bollywood Quiz
The Big Bollywood Quiz

All set for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

Budget: Will Nirmalaji Loosen Purse Strings For Poll Gains?
Budget: Will Nirmalaji Loosen Purse Strings For Poll Gains?

The finance minister's assertion that industry should not expect any spectacular announcements in the 2024 interim Budget suggest that the electoral imperatives of more tax concessions or higher expenditure on welfarist programmes could...

'Brother-in-law lives off my sister's income. Pls help'
'Brother-in-law lives off my sister's income. Pls help'

Encourage your sister to share her feelings and thoughts about her marriage. Listen to her without judgment and offer support, advises rediffguru Dr Ashish Sehgal.

Will strike back, Pak FM had warned Iranian counterpart
Will strike back, Pak FM had warned Iranian counterpart

Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday night targeted two bases of the Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan's border town of Panjgur in Balochistan province.

'You don't need a face to match Modi'
'You don't need a face to match Modi'

'What you need is a credible Opposition, a credible platform to persuade people to believe that it can replace this government.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances