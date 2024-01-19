TATA-SIA Airlines summoned over child's Rs 2.5cr burn claim





Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said summons be sent to the defendant, TATA SIA Airlines Ltd, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, by all permissible modes and it shall file a written statement along with an affidavit of admission or denial of the documents filed by the plaintiffs within 30 days.





"Upon a prima facie conspectus of the matter, let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons in the suit," the court said.





It listed the plea for March 6 for hearing the interim application in which the plaintiffs have sought a direction to the airline to remove the official statement relating to the incident and to restrain it from publishing any defamatory contents against them or concerning the incident.





The girl, aged 10, and her parents have claimed damages of Rs 2.68 crore along with medical expenses incurred by them in Frankfurt, Germany and other consequential reliefs arising from the incident that occurred on August 11, 2023 on the flight from Delhi to Frankfurt which occurred due to the alleged negligence of a member of the crew. -- PTI

The Delhi high court has issued summons to TATA SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, on a plea by a minor and her parents seeking more than Rs 2.5 crore damages for bodily injuries the child suffered after a hot beverage was allegedly spilled on her by a flight attendant.