See: Lord Ram's face uncovered at Ayodhya

See: Lord Ram's face uncovered at AyodhyaJanuary 19, 2024 16:49
The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony. Here's a closer look.
The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.