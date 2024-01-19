See: Lord Ram's face uncovered at Ayodhya





The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony. Here's a closer look.