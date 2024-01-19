RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
R-Day preparations: Security agencies conduct drill to combat CBRNE attacks
January 19, 2024  21:13
Indian Army's Pinaka missiles during the 75th R-Day parade rehearsal, in New Delhi on Thursday/ANI Photo
Indian Army's Pinaka missiles during the 75th R-Day parade rehearsal, in New Delhi on Thursday/ANI Photo
Counter-terrorist force NSG has conducted a multi-agency drill in Delhi to combat chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (attacks through 'dirty bombs' as part of the Republic Day security preparedness, a senior officer said on Friday. 

Apart from the National Security Guard, specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi police, Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation, department of atomic energy, State Disaster Management Authority and other emergency services were involved in the drills that were planned by the National Disaster Management Authority, he said. 

The agencies used robotic equipment, decontamination tools and gadgets while personnel undertaking the drills wore HAZMAT (hazardous material) protection suits during the three-hour exercise held recently. 

"This was part of preparing a proactive response in an integrated manner by the joint forces and agencies in response to a dirty bomb and radiological attack or outbreak. This is also known as a CBRNE attack," the officer said. 

The NSG and the NDRF are two important stakeholders in this domain, another officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the eviction notice issued to the TMC leader asking her to vacate the government bungalow.

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Rafa-Federer reunion!
The Rafa-Federer reunion!

Nadal took to social media to share the exciting news

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances