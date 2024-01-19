RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram mandir doors to shut today till Jan 22
January 19, 2024  10:44
Ayodhya will be draped with Marigold garlands
 As the Vedic rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple have entered their fourth day on Friday, the holy fire was lit, which will be followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple will take place on January 22.

The fourth-day rituals began at the temple today at 9 am with the lighting of the holy fire.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

Following this, the idol will be kept in saffron and later in grains.

The temple doors will be closed to visitors until January 22 and will be reopened the next day.
