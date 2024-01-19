RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram Lalla idol doesn't look like a child: Digvijaya
January 19, 2024  10:18
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has stroked a fresh controversy ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir saying Ram Lalla idol being seated in the temple does not look like a child.

"I have been saying this from the beginning, where is the idol of Ram Lalla whose idol was controversial and destroyed? What was the need for the second statue? Our Guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Ji Maharaj had also suggested that the idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple should be in the form of a child and should be in the lap of Mother Kaushalya. But the idol that is being seated in the temple does not look like a child," Singh wrote on X on Friday.

Notably, ahead of the Ayodhya Rama Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.
