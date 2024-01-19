RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Public hearing held for proposed mega port in Maha's Palghar
January 19, 2024  23:11
Representational image
Representational image
A public hearing for people to air their grievances and give suggestions for the upcoming mega Vadhavan port in Palghar district in Maharashtra was held on Friday, an official said. 

The hearing, which lasted for more than five hours, was held under the leadership of collector Govind Bodke and was attended by citizens as well as officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, he said. 

Outfits like the Bandar Anti Sangharsh Committee, Fishermen Association as well as MLAs Vinod Nikole and Sunil Bhusara and Shiv Sena leaders Jyoti Mehr and Kundan Sankhe took part, the official added. 

"Over 2,500 police and other staffers were deployed at the site of the hearing to maintain law and order. Several issues were raised, with some suggestions and objections coming in via e-mails and letters. All of these will be documented in the minutes of the meeting and will be submitted to the state environment department," he said. 

He said among the issues discussed were "faulty translation" into Marathi of the technical report that was provided to citizens, concerns related to livelihood of fishermen and the affect on it by the port etc. -- PTI
