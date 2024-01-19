RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM now drinking only coconut water, feeding cows
January 19, 2024  14:02
As part of his special religious practise for 11 days in the run up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sleeping over a blanket on the floor and drinking only coconut water, sources said on Friday. 

 Modi has also been doing "gau-pooja", feeding cows and has been engaged in various forms of 'daan' (charity) like 'annadaan' and giving away clothes in accordance with scriptures, they added.

 As a devout "Ram Bhakt", Modi has been visiting temples in different parts of the country in the last few days, including Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh and Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala. 

 Similarly, he will visit more such temples in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. These temples not only act as a unifying force for different parts of the country but also have a connection with Lord Ram, they noted. 

 His visit to temples across the country in the last few days and listening to Ramayana in multiple languages and participating in bhajans in the temples is significant as its impact goes much beyond the commonly understood realm of religion, they said.

 His efforts are also aimed at strengthening the "bharatiya" socio-cultural fabric in line with the his vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', they added. He also launched the initiative to clean up temples and cleaned the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik in an effort to lead by example to spark a mass movement. -- PTI
