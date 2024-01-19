RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parliament breach: Court denies bail to Neelam Azad citing serious allegations
January 19, 2024  00:27
A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, noting that the investigation was at a nascent stage and she was accused of attempting to disrupt the sovereignty and integrity of India. 

Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur said the FIR in the case was registered under various sections of anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. 

"Investigation in the present case is at nascent stage. The allegations against the accused are serious in nature as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India along with other co-accused persons," the judge said. 

She said since the investigation was in the initial stage, it was not a fit case for bail. 

"In view of the above discussions, considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed," the judge said. -- PTI
