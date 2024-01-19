Now Raj declares half-day on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir consecration

Now Raj declares half-day on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir consecrationJanuary 19, 2024 19:01
The Rajasthan government on Friday declared half-day on January 22, the day the consecration of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya's Ram temple.
According to the order issued by the general administration department, all government offices will stay shut till 2 pm on January 22.
Besides these offices, all other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day. -- PTI