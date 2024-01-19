Now Raj declares half-day on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir consecration





According to the order issued by the general administration department, all government offices will stay shut till 2 pm on January 22.





Besides these offices, all other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day. -- PTI

The Rajasthan government on Friday declared half-day on January 22, the day the consecration of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya's Ram temple.