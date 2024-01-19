RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Now Raj declares half-day on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir consecration
January 19, 2024  19:01
image
The Rajasthan government on Friday declared half-day on January 22, the day the consecration of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya's Ram temple. 

According to the order issued by the general administration department, all government offices will stay shut till 2 pm on January 22. 

Besides these offices, all other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy's 'mission deployed' guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to the attack within an hour of receiving a distress call from the vessel Genco Picardy, they said.

Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men
Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men

Four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 22 injured on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances