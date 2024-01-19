RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDRF teams trained for nuke attacks in Ayodhya
January 19, 2024  14:24
The 108-ft long incense stick in Ayodhya
Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks as well as disasters like earthquakes and drowning incidents, have been deployed in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony, an official said on Friday.

 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director general Atul Karwal told PTI that the teams are undertaking continuous familiarisation exercises and conducting simulation drills in the temple town to respond to any contingency. 

 "Multiple NDRF teams, few HAZMAT (hazardous material) vehicles that were procured by the force during the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi have been stationed in Ayodhya to effectively deal with any kind of disaster or trouble," he said on the sidelines of the 19th raising day event of the force here. 

 The commanding officer of our battalion is permanently based in Varanasi along with his personnel and experts are camping in the city, Karwal said. 

 The DG said the teams continue to be stationed in Ayodhya after the January 22 event, till the hectic activity and rush of pilgrims in the city continues. 

 The consecration ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of dignitaries from the government and private sector. 

 The multi-tonne HAZMAT vehicles were made by Bharat Electronics Limited, an aerospace and defence PSU under the Ministry of Defence, and each of these indigenously made vehicles costs about Rs 15 crore. 

 The NDRF has seven such vehicles at present and out of them about two to three have been sent to Ayodhya. Another officer of the federal disaster response force said that diving teams of the force have been deployed at the Sarayu River and other water bodies in the city to tackle any drowning incidents. 

 The rescue teams along with their equipment and canines are in Ayodhya. They are adept at initiating rescue operations in case of an earthquake and structure collapse and are working in coordination with other central security, intelligence agencies and state authorities. 

 The NDRF was raised in 2006 and it has 16 battalion bases along with 28 regional response centres (RRCs) in various states to launch rescue and relief operations in quick time. PTI
