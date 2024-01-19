RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP sends five trucks carrying 5 lakh laddus to Ayodhya
January 19, 2024  17:36
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the preparation of 5 lakh laddus for Ayodhya, in Ujjain/ANI Photo
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the preparation of 5 lakh laddus for Ayodhya, in Ujjain/ANI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off five trucks carrying five lakh laddus, prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple and said the earlier shrine was built by Emperor Vikramaditya. 

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, Yadav said good sense should prevail upon those who have turned down the invite for the consecration ceremony on January 22. 

Opposition parties have declined the invite contending that the Ayodhya event is politically motivated. Emperor Vikramaditya had built the (earlier) temple in Ayodhya. Lord Ram is returning to garbh griha' (sanctum sanctorum) after a struggle of 500 years, he said. It is unfortunate that some people have turned down the invitation for the consecration of Ram temple. May good sense prevail upon them on January 22 so that they get a glimpse of Lord Ram, he said
