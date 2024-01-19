RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP man tears Ram temple poster, shoots video; held
January 19, 2024  22:12
image
A man was arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly tearing a poster having an image of the Ram Temple and uploading a video of his act on social media, a police official said on Friday. 

He was held for hurting religious sentiments and other offences on the complaint of a Hindu Sena functionary on January 16, Gwalior senior superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said. 

"He was charged under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code," he said. 

The police said no one should indulge in such acts. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the eviction notice issued to the TMC leader asking her to vacate the government bungalow.

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Reconsider denial of Agnipath records, CIC tells defence ministry
Reconsider denial of Agnipath records, CIC tells defence ministry

Durve argued that the word 'secret' is nowhere in the exemption clause under which information could be denied to an applicant.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances