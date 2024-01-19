MP man tears Ram temple poster, shoots video; held





He was held for hurting religious sentiments and other offences on the complaint of a Hindu Sena functionary on January 16, Gwalior senior superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.





"He was charged under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.





The police said no one should indulge in such acts. -- PTI

A man was arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly tearing a poster having an image of the Ram Temple and uploading a video of his act on social media, a police official said on Friday.