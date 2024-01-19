RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP declares half-day for its offices, holiday for schools, colleges on Jan 22
January 19, 2024  21:41
All government offices in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day, and schools and colleges will have a holiday on January 22 on the occasion of consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. 

The entire country will be celebrating the consecration ceremony on January 22, and all offices and institutes of the state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm so that people can participate in the celebrations, a government notification issued on late Thursday night said. 

Two separate notifications were also issued by the School and higher education department declaring holiday for schools and colleges on January 22. 

The Union government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22. -- PTI
