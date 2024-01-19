Light homes with Ram Jyoti on Jan 22, asks Modi





During the inaugural address of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) scheme in Solapur, Modi highlighted the challenges faced by the poor under previous governments and reiterated his commitment to a government dedicated to the welfare of the poor since 2014.





"Our government, following the ideals of Prabhu Shree Ram, has been ensuring that good governance and honesty exist in the country," the Prime Minister said.





During the address, the Prime Minister inaugurated 7 Amrit Projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore across different cities in Maharashtra, extending congratulations to the people of the state on this special occasion.





AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management.





"As soon as the government was formed in 2014, I had said, 'My government is a government dedicated to the poor.' Therefore, we implemented such schemes one after the other, which would reduce the difficulties of the poor and make their lives easier," he said.





"Prabhu Shree Ram has been the greatest inspiration for us to remain dedicated and committed. It is Ramrajya which has inspired everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's efforts," he added.





PM Modi concluded with anticipation for the historic consecration of Ram Lalla, expressing devotion during this special time ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.





The Prime Minister shared the significance of the moment and the end of the decade-long practice of having darshan in a tent.





"I am now busy with my Yama Niyamas under the guidance of some saints and I am following them strictly before the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. It is also a coincidence that my ritual started from the land of Panchavati from Nashik in Maharashtra," PM Modi said.





"This time is full of devotion for all of us. That historic moment is going to come on January 22, when Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. The decades-old pain of having darshan of our idol in a tent is now going to go away," he added.

PM Narendra Modi today asked people to illuminate their homes with Ram Jyoti on January 22.