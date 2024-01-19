House was fully vacated, no eviction needed: Mahua





The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.





Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month. "A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.

House number 9B Telegraph Lane occupied by Mahua Moitra was fully vacated by 10 am this morning. No 'eviction' took place: Mahua Moitra's Counsel Shadan Farasat.