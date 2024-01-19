RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
House was fully vacated, no eviction needed: Mahua
January 19, 2024  11:58
image
House number 9B Telegraph Lane occupied by Mahua Moitra was fully vacated by 10 am this morning. No 'eviction' took place: Mahua Moitra's Counsel Shadan Farasat. 

 The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said. 

 Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month. "A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Big Bollywood Quiz
The Big Bollywood Quiz

All set for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!
The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!

Sukanya Verma lists the girls to have rocked the military and khaki look in recent times.

'YouTube Shorts pulls in people from all over India'
'YouTube Shorts pulls in people from all over India'

'Two in three creators in India who earn money from YouTube agree that YouTube is their primary source of revenue.'

Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe
Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe

The actor offers a masterclass on acing beach fashion.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances