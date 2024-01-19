RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gujarat: Cong MLA quits over party's approach towards Ram temple
January 19, 2024  20:37
Congress MLA CJ Chavda handing over his resignation to Gujarat Speaker Shankar Chaudhary/ANI Photo
In a jolt to the Congress in Gujarat, its senior member and three-time MLA from the Vijapur constituency, CJ Chavda resigned on Friday.  

The move is seen as a prelude to Chavda's joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

He gave the reason for resignation as the Congress' approach towards Ram Mandir.  CJ Chavda handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at his residence in Gandhinagar.  

"I have resigned from Congress. I have worked in the Congress for 25 years. The reason is that when the people of the whole country are joyous because of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir and there is a wave of joy among the people, instead of being a part of that wave of joy, the approach that this party (Congress) has shown is the reason for being upset."  

"We should support the works and policies of the two huge leaders of Gujarat PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But I would not have been able to do that while being in Congress. Hence, I resigned," he added. -- ANI 
