Govt sends team to evict Mahua from bungalow





The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant relief to the TMC leader and expelled MP by denying the stay on the operation of eviction of the government bungalow.





Moitra had challenged the eviction order and sought a stay. The high court noted that her expulsion has not been stayed by the Supreme Court. Justice Girish Kathpaliya dismissed the interim application seeking a stay of operation of the eviction order of January 16, 2024.

Directorate of Estates sends team to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow.