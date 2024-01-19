RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt sends team to evict Mahua from bungalow
January 19, 2024  10:58
image
Directorate of Estates sends team to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow. 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant relief to the TMC leader and expelled MP by denying the stay on the operation of eviction of the government bungalow. 

 Moitra had challenged the eviction order and sought a stay. The high court noted that her expulsion has not been stayed by the Supreme Court. Justice Girish Kathpaliya dismissed the interim application seeking a stay of operation of the eviction order of January 16, 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Big Bollywood Quiz
The Big Bollywood Quiz

All set for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

Budget: Will Nirmalaji Loosen Purse Strings For Poll Gains?
Budget: Will Nirmalaji Loosen Purse Strings For Poll Gains?

The finance minister's assertion that industry should not expect any spectacular announcements in the 2024 interim Budget suggest that the electoral imperatives of more tax concessions or higher expenditure on welfarist programmes could...

'Brother-in-law lives off my sister's income. Pls help'
'Brother-in-law lives off my sister's income. Pls help'

Encourage your sister to share her feelings and thoughts about her marriage. Listen to her without judgment and offer support, advises rediffguru Dr Ashish Sehgal.

Will strike back, Pak FM had warned Iranian counterpart
Will strike back, Pak FM had warned Iranian counterpart

Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday night targeted two bases of the Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan's border town of Panjgur in Balochistan province.

'You don't need a face to match Modi'
'You don't need a face to match Modi'

'What you need is a credible Opposition, a credible platform to persuade people to believe that it can replace this government.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances