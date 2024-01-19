ED summons Mumbai ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar in Covid body bag scam





Earlier in November last year, ED summoned the former Mumbai Mayor in connection with the COVID body bag scam case.





The Enforcement Directorate investigations claimed that a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000.





That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena-UBT leader, Kishori Pednekar.





A case was also registered by the Mumbai police against Pednekar. -- ANI

