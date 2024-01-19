CPI-M defends CM Vijayan amidst allegations involving daughter's IT firm





The party's state secretary, MV Govindan alleged that there is an attempt to unjustly implicate the Chief Minister in the affairs of his daughter T Veena's company.





According to him, the reports on this matter do not have a solid factual basis and seem to be a calculated political move, orchestrated in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





"The news seems to be fabricated with the intention of targeting the chief minister's daughter. It is anticipated that such news will persist until the conclusion of the general elections," Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.





The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, claimed that there is a clandestine agreement between the CPI-M and the BJP to resolve cases before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI

The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala on Friday came out in support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amidst growing criticism from the opposition regarding allegations linked to his daughter's now-closed IT company, Exalogic Solutions.