RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CPI-M defends CM Vijayan amidst allegations involving daughter's IT firm
January 19, 2024  20:00
image
The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala on Friday came out in support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amidst growing criticism from the opposition regarding allegations linked to his daughter's now-closed IT company, Exalogic Solutions. 

The party's state secretary, MV Govindan alleged that there is an attempt to unjustly implicate the Chief Minister in the affairs of his daughter T Veena's company. 

According to him, the reports on this matter do not have a solid factual basis and seem to be a calculated political move, orchestrated in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

"The news seems to be fabricated with the intention of targeting the chief minister's daughter. It is anticipated that such news will persist until the conclusion of the general elections," Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, claimed that there is a clandestine agreement between the CPI-M and the BJP to resolve cases before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy's 'mission deployed' guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to the attack within an hour of receiving a distress call from the vessel Genco Picardy, they said.

Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men
Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men

Four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 22 injured on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances