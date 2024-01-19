RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
China issued 1.8 lakh visas to Indian citizens in 2023
January 19, 2024  22:16
image
More than 1,80,000 Chinese visas were issued to Indian citizens in 2023, Chinese embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said on Friday.  

He also shared that last year, the Chinese Embassy in India took a series of measures to facilitate Indian citizens travelling to China and hoped that India would also resume normal visa channels for people from China coming to India.  

Taking to X, Wang Xiaojian said, "More than 180,000 Chinese Visas have been issued to Indian citizens in 2023! In the past year, Chinese Embassy & Consulates-General in India have taken a package of measures to better facilitate Indian citizens traveling to China, such as online appointment removed, fingerprints exemption and temporary fee reduction."  

He added, "It's sincerely hoped that the India side would resume normal visa channels for Chinese citizens traveling to India ASAP to jointly promote mutual people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China & India."  

Earlier in 2022, India suspended tourist visas for Chinese nationals, International Air Transport Association said in a circular for its members.  

IATA issued a circular for its member carriers regarding entry into India and said, "Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid."  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the eviction notice issued to the TMC leader asking her to vacate the government bungalow.

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Reconsider denial of Agnipath records, CIC tells defence ministry
Reconsider denial of Agnipath records, CIC tells defence ministry

Durve argued that the word 'secret' is nowhere in the exemption clause under which information could be denied to an applicant.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances