RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chalo Ayodhya
January 19, 2024  16:59
Pic: Saisuresh Sivaswamy
Pic: Saisuresh Sivaswamy
The swank Ayodhya airport which is set to receive over 8000 VVIPs. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

5 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender
5 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were 'stereotyped' and passed without application of mind.

Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'

The final episode on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has social media sensation Orry make his debut.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances