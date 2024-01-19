BMC declares holiday for employees on Jan 22

BMC declares holiday for employees on Jan 22January 19, 2024 22:48
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday announced a holiday for its employees on January 22, the day when the idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The civic body, however, excluded the employees of emergency services like fire brigade, disaster management, Deonar abattoir and hospitals from the holiday.
The BMC employees and workers posted in neighbouring Thane district will also get a holiday, an official circular said.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government declared holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Several unauthorised entities stopped from giving PAN card services
The Bombay high court has passed an ex-parte interim order restraining several entities from operating websites etc claiming to provide PAN card services on behalf of the government-owned UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services...