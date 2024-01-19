RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BMC declares holiday for employees on Jan 22
January 19, 2024  22:48
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday announced a holiday for its employees on January 22, the day when the idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

The civic body, however, excluded the employees of emergency services like fire brigade, disaster management, Deonar abattoir and hospitals from the holiday. 

The BMC employees and workers posted in neighbouring Thane district will also get a holiday, an official circular said. 

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government declared holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the eviction notice issued to the TMC leader asking her to vacate the government bungalow.

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Several unauthorised entities stopped from giving PAN card services
Several unauthorised entities stopped from giving PAN card services

The Bombay high court has passed an ex-parte interim order restraining several entities from operating websites etc claiming to provide PAN card services on behalf of the government-owned UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances