BJP writes to Mamata, urges her to declare holiday on January 22
January 19, 2024  11:42
A woman shows a saree with the theme of Pran Pratishtha
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to declare holiday on January 22 so that people can participate in the celebrations marking the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

 Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22. 

Several states, including neighbouring Assam and Odisha, have also declared half-day holiday to mark the consecration ceremony.

 "I have requested our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations," Majumdar posted on X, sharing a copy of the letter he wrote to the chief minister. 

 In his letter, he said the chief minister has declared holidays on several special occasions in the past. 

 "So we think that on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration, the people of the state should also be allowed to participate in the festivities. We therefore request you to officially declare the day as a holiday," he said. -- PTI
