RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bilkis Bano convicts have to surrender before January 21
January 19, 2024  14:12
image
 The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the applications filed by convicts in the Bilkis Bano case seeking an extension of time to surrender before jail authorities.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan while dismissing applications said that the reasons cited by them to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit.

"The reasons cited by applicants to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit in as much as those reasons in no way prevent them from complying with our directions. Hence, the miscellaneous applications are dismissed. Pending applications, if any, also stand disposed," said the bench.

The time for convicts to surrender will expire on January 21.

The 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the apex court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities, citing health issues, caretaking of aged parents, impending harvest of crops and other issues.

The convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment but released in August 2022 after serving 14 years of sentence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'

The final episode on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has social media sensation Orry make his debut.

Digital Loan Apps: Boon Or Bane?
Digital Loan Apps: Boon Or Bane?

For the time being, digital lending remains a grey area, notes Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Should You Deposit Money In FD?
Should You Deposit Money In FD?

Longer-tenure FDs generally give higher returns. Nonetheless, going for a tenure higher than two to three years is not advisable.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances