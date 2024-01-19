RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amrit Udyan to open for public from February 2: Rashtrapati Bhavan
January 19, 2024  19:13
The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 31, an official statement issued on Friday said. 

People can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays which are maintenance days, it said. 

They will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am and 4 pm, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am to noon) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends, it added. 

The capacity for the four afternoon slots (noon to 4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends. 

Booking can be made on https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE. 

The Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories on February 22 (for differently abled persons), February 23 (for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces), March 1 (for women and tribal women's self-help groups) and March 5 (for children of orphanages). 

Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the statement said. -- PTI
