RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amitabh likely to take chartered flight to Ayodhya
January 19, 2024  16:36
image
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family as well as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the consecration of the Ram temple next week. 

 While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features just a few hundred people, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, bureaucrats and diplomats.

 According to the list, which PTI has accessed, Bachchan will fly into Ayodhya in a private chartered plane for the opening of the 161-feet tall pink sandstone shrine. 

 From the film industry, the list features actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher and Chiranjeevi. Besides, sarod maestro Amjad Ali, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir and his wife, lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, and directors Sanjay Bhansali and Chandraprakash Dwivedi are invited too. 

 Also on the list are billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his mother Kokilaben, wife Neeta, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and would-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Other prominent industrialists invited include Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his wife Nirja, Piramal Group chairperson Ajay Piramal, Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra and DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram and TCS CEO K Krithivasan. K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka, L&T CEO S N Subrahmanyan and his wife, Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal and Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group are there as well. 

 Former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar and former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia are also on the list. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, former diplomat Amar Sinha, former attorney generals K K Venugopal and Mukul Rohtagi, and Indian women cricket captain Mitali Raj are among others finding mention on the list.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

5 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender
5 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were 'stereotyped' and passed without application of mind.

Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'

The final episode on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has social media sensation Orry make his debut.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances