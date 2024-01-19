Air India staffer shot dead by bike-borne men in UP's Noida





An official told PTI that the murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry involving the family of the deceased, who has been identified as Suraj Mann.





The incident took place near the Sector 104 market when Mann came out of a gym and sat in his car.





The assailants soon arrived at the spot and one of them opened fire in the air while another shot at Mann.





Noida DCP Harish Chander said the Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2.30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot.





"The man was taken to a nearby hospital but he did not survive," Chander said. Mann, who worked as a crew member with Air India, lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police.





"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man's family is being contacted," the DCP said.





He said an investigation has been launched into the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused. -- PTI

