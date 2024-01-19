RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India staffer shot dead by bike-borne men in UP's Noida
January 19, 2024  23:00
image
A 30-year-old crew member of Air India was shot dead allegedly by unidentified bike-borne men near a high-end market in Noida on Friday, the police said. 

An official told PTI that the murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry involving the family of the deceased, who has been identified as Suraj Mann. 

The incident took place near the Sector 104 market when Mann came out of a gym and sat in his car. 

The assailants soon arrived at the spot and one of them opened fire in the air while another shot at Mann. 

Noida DCP Harish Chander said the Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2.30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot. 

"The man was taken to a nearby hospital but he did not survive," Chander said. Mann, who worked as a crew member with Air India, lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police. 

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man's family is being contacted," the DCP said. 

He said an investigation has been launched into the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt accommodation

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the eviction notice issued to the TMC leader asking her to vacate the government bungalow.

9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran
9 killed in Pakistan's tit-for-tat 'precision bombing' on Iran

Pakistan on Thursday said that the country's air force struck terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in...

Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work
Kejriwal ignores ED summons, reaches Goa on party work

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out

Images from Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

Several unauthorised entities stopped from giving PAN card services
Several unauthorised entities stopped from giving PAN card services

The Bombay high court has passed an ex-parte interim order restraining several entities from operating websites etc claiming to provide PAN card services on behalf of the government-owned UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances