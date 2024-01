"I am humbled to receive the invitation to the Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Mandir at Ayodhya through senior RSS functionaries like Shri. @Manojpochat, Pracharak Shri. Kedar Kulkarni & Shri. Prasad Lawalekar. Wholeheartedly I have accepted the invitation and it will be an honour to visit the Shri. Ram Mandir soon."

Adar Poonawalla, CEO Serum Institute of India and the man who first gave us the Covid vaccine says he will visit Ayodhya.