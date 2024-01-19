ACB raids 7 places linked to Uddhav Sena MLA





The raids, which started in the morning and went on till around 9 pm, covered seven locations linked to the opposition legislator, including his house, office and hotel, in the coastal district, around 360km from Mumbai, he said.





The ACB's Thane unit, which conducted the raids, has started recording the statement of Salvi, said the official. Salvi, a three-time MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.





According to the official, Salvi, his wife and son have amassed assets to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore, which are allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income. -- PTI

