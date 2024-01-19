RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ACB raids 7 places linked to Uddhav Sena MLA
January 19, 2024  00:18
MLA Rajan Salvi/Courtesy X
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday conducted raids at seven premises linked to Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, and filed a case against him and two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, an official said. 

The raids, which started in the morning and went on till around 9 pm, covered seven locations linked to the opposition legislator, including his house, office and hotel, in the coastal district, around 360km from Mumbai, he said. 

The ACB's Thane unit, which conducted the raids, has started recording the statement of Salvi, said the official. Salvi, a three-time MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

According to the official, Salvi, his wife and son have amassed assets to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore, which are allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income. -- PTI
