What Smriti Irani said in Davos: India is bridge...January 18, 2024 15:49
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said India sees itself as a bridge between the global South and the global North. She also said India is one partner that all members of the expanded BRICS can count on.
Speaking at a session on 'BRICS in Expansion', she also said India is proud to have set an agenda for inclusive growth, digital public Infrastructure prowess at various global platforms, including BRICS.
The Minister for Women and Child Development as well as Minority Affairs said India also sees BRICS as a platform to learn from each other and help each other.
"We see ourselves as a bridge between the Global North and the Global South," she said.
The panelists, which also included ministers from South Africa and the new entrant UAE, said BRICS was a platform for economic cooperation and no single member dominates it. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) last year agreed to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE in the bloc. PTI
