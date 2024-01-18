Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai, no casualties

Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai, no casualtiesJanuary 18, 2024 21:30
An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday.
No casualties have been reported.
The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.
Further details are awaited. -- ANI
