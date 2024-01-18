RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UGC urges universities to use handloom robes for convocations
January 18, 2024  12:33
AAP minister Atishi wears a convocation robe
AAP minister Atishi wears a convocation robe
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reiterated to universities to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation, according to officials. 

 The commission had in 2015 and 2019 sent a communication to universities in this regard. The UGC has noted that apparel made from handloom fabrics is more comfortable in India's climate and also instils a sense of pride. 

 "Taking the UGC's suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation," UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi said in a letter. -- PTI
