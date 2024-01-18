Tharoor to Scindia: Ahankar chhodo, maafi maango

To bring you up to speed: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia countered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's criticism on Wednesday concerning the recent chaos situation at Delhi airport triggered by dense fog and bad weather conditions and said that the latter is lost in his 'esoteric world of thesaurus'.





Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport plunged into chaos on Monday as dense fog disrupted flight operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours. Taking to social media platform X, Shashi Tharoor labelled the situation as a 'ModiGovt-made disaster' and alleged that it was a result of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's neglect and incompetence while inviting Scindia's attention.





Today Tharoor rebuts Scindia's claims, politely.





Shashi Tharoor: I don't need an "esoteric thesaurus" to respond to @jm_scindia's selective rebuttal of my thread yesterday. Some 80,000 passengers had their flights cancelled on January 14th and 15th alone, with lakhs more suffering through incessant delays. It would be prudent for the Honourable Minister to apologise to them for the agony and distress that his Government has caused, enabled, and overseen rather than engage in nugatory name-calling. Mantri-ji, ahankaar chhodo, Janata se maafi maango!"

This is what Scindia said yesterday: "It is for someone who is lost in his esoteric world of thesaurus that data mining of selective press articles from the internet qualifies as "research". Here are some actual facts for arm-chair critic @ShashiTharoor and the Cong IT Cell that might help tackle their lack of depth in understanding of technical sectors like civil aviation."

This is what Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday: "Delhi Airport has been in chaos recently. The young professional wanting to go home for Makar Sankranti. The Army officer excited to visit his ancestral village for Lohri. The anxious son trying to get home to take care of an unwell parent. Thousands of peoples' lives and schedules have been disrupted by a regular, predictable, foggy winter day. It's a ModiGovt-made disaster, a result of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's neglect and incompetence."

The Shashi Tharoor vs Jyotiraditya Scindia spat continues on X.