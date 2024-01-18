Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR





The batting maestro on Monday took to X and cautioned everyone against a deep fake video of himself that has been used to promote an app. In the video, Sachin's voice was manipulated to make it sound like the iconic batter was promoting the app.





The video also falsely portrayed that Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar engages with the app frequently. He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet.





"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Sachin wrote on X.

Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR under relevant sections against the gaming app for morphing former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar's old video for a false promotional campaign.