Six postage stamps on Ram mandir use gold leaf
January 18, 2024  12:38
PM releases the postage stamps
PM releases the postage stamps
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri -- each key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

The use of gold leaf detailing the sun rays and chaupai featured on the stamps lend a majestic touch to the stamps.

The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas' are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.
