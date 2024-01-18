Ram Lalla idol placed in temple's 'garbha griha'





In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.





The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple.





The statue of Ram Lalla sculpted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at Ram temple.





"The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced on X.





Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. -- PTI

