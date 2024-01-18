'PM Modi secretly tried to massively cut state funds'January 18, 2024 17:03
Modi tried to force the Finance Commission to cut back on the amount of tax revenue meant for India's states. Read the report here.
TOP STORIES
SpiceJet flier gets stuck in loo mid-air, crew advises not to panic
SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and will also provide a full refund. As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite...
SC directs top cops to ensure no hate speech made in 2 rallies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrates and superintendents of police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made at rallies being held by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and...