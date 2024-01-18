Pak's airstrikes on Iran deliberate: Experts





Defence expert Qamar Agha has said that it looks like the tensions between the two countries are taking a new turn.





"It looks like the tensions between the two countries are escalating and taking a new turn. Pakistan's response to the attack two of the Baloch ethnic militant groups, they said that these were the two groups were interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs, whereas Iran was accusing Jaish al-Adl of interfering with that of Tehran's," Agha told ANI.





He said that while Iran would attempt to diffuse tensions Pakistan on the other hand was trying to please those people who do not want Tehran to play a role in the region.





Providing a brief overview of the situation, Agha said, "Let's wait and see how Iranians are behaving...I believe Iran may not escalate the situation and would like to diffuse it. Iran's main concentration at the moment is the Persian Gulf or West Asia. They would not want to open another front in this region."





"Secondly, Pakistan's move is deliberate to create Shia-Sunni conflict and promote itself as the leader of the Muslims in the Arab world. Because Pakistan's leadership would not be accepted by any Muslims of the Arab world. We don't know how far this will go. Pakistan is trying to please those people who do not want Iran to play a role in this region," he said. -- ANI

Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes inside Iran, a day after Iranian forces attacked what it said were militant bases inside Pakistan territory could be a deliberate move by Islamabad to create Shia-Sunni conflict, according to experts.