Pakistan launches airstrikes inside Iran
January 18, 2024  09:42
Representational image. Iran conducted drone and missile strikes in Pak
The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday launched airstrikes on alleged Baloch separatist camps situated inside Iranian territory, according to multiple media reports citing people aware of the development. 

The reports indicate that the targeted locations allegedly housed hideouts of Baloch militants who were wanted by Pakistan. 

 This action follows Iranian airstrikes in Pakistan, after which Islamabad asserted its "right to respond' to the "provocative act'.
