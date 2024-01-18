RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pak airstrikes on Iran kill 4 children, 3 women
January 18, 2024  11:10
image
Pakistani airstrikes on Iran on Thursday morning killed four children and three women, a local official told Iranian state television.

Pakistan on Thursday said that its air force conducted "precision military strikes" against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, a day after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Balochistan. 

The strikes early Thursday follow Iran launching strikes into Pakistan on Tuesday night, raising tensions between nuclear-armed Islamabad and Tehran. It also comes amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip raising tensions across the wider Middle East.
