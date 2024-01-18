RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ooty shivers at near zero temperatures
January 18, 2024  14:03
image
Plummeting temperature in this hill district has left people grappling with biting cold in what seems to be an unseasonal climatic phenomenon that has also affected farming. 

 The lush green lawns are covered with frost and dense fog has affected visibility, as locals struggle with health issues due to the dipping mercury. Such cold, dry spell is usually witnessed during November-December, locals said. 

In many places, people were seen trying to keep themselves warm by sitting around bonfire. According to official data available, temperature was recorded at 1 degree Celsius at Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam while the mercury was a notch higher at 2 degree celcius in Botanical Garden. Sandynallah was warmer at 3 degree celcius. Residents and environmental activists are worried over the relatively 'unseasonal' cold that has gripped the mountains. 

 V Sivadas of the Nilagiri Enviroment Social Trust (NEST) believes the change is due to global warming and El-nino effect. "The onset of the cold is delayed and such a climatic change is a big challenge to the Nilgiris and study should be conducted about this," he said. 

 The tea plantation, taken up on a large scale here, also faces challenges. Heavy rains in December and the subsequent cold period now has affected tea plantation, R Sukumaran, secretary of a local tea workers union said. He expressed fears that this could affect production in the coming months. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Popyrin scare; Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit

Images from Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance were among the other major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra...

Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand
Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Liren; overtakes Anand

The 18-year-old also created history as he surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the No 1 spot among Indian chess players in the live ratings.

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Lovely Beaches: Arambol, Shirgaon, Hedvi, Shivrajpur...
Lovely Beaches: Arambol, Shirgaon, Hedvi, Shivrajpur...

Rediff.com Readers Suhas Aher, Bhuvansingh Mehta and Deepak Verma share their beach pictures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances