One nation-one poll panel head Kovind talks to ex-CEC, former HC CJs

One nation-one poll panel head Kovind talks to ex-CEC, former HC CJsJanuary 18, 2024 20:59
Former President Ram Nath Kovind
Former President and head of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' Ram Nath Kovind has started holding deliberations with former chief election commissioners and retired judges on the issue of holding simultaneous polls.
His meetings come days after the panel sought views of the public on the issue.
On Wednesday, Kovind met Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former chief justice of the Madras high court in New Delhi.
"Continuing with the deliberations this afternoon, the chairman of the HLC held discussions with Justice Gorla Rohini, former chief justice of the Delhi high court and former CEC Sushil Chandra," an official statement said.
The consultation process will continue in the coming days, it noted.
The committee has already sought suggestions and considered viewsof the general public and political parties on the issue.
Eminent jurists, including former chief justices of the Supreme Court and the high courts, constitutional experts and former CECs among others have also been approached for their views. -- PTI
