RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
One nation-one poll panel head Kovind talks to ex-CEC, former HC CJs
January 18, 2024  20:59
Former President Ram Nath Kovind
Former President Ram Nath Kovind
Former President and head of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' Ram Nath Kovind has started holding deliberations with former chief election commissioners and retired judges on the issue of holding simultaneous polls. 

His meetings come days after the panel sought views of the public on the issue. 

On Wednesday, Kovind met Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former chief justice of the Madras high court in New Delhi. 

"Continuing with the deliberations this afternoon, the chairman of the HLC held discussions with Justice Gorla Rohini, former chief justice of the Delhi high court and former CEC Sushil Chandra," an official statement said. 

The consultation process will continue in the coming days, it noted.

The committee has already sought suggestions and considered viewsof the general public and political parties on the issue. 

Eminent jurists, including former chief justices of the Supreme Court and the high courts, constitutional experts and former CECs among others have also been approached for their views. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials
HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport
Militants gun down 2 Manipur policemen, women block road to airport

A large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

Pakistan expels Iran's envoy after airstrike, recalls man in Teheran
Pakistan expels Iran's envoy after airstrike, recalls man in Teheran

Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences.

SpiceJet flier gets stuck in loo mid-air, crew advises not to panic
SpiceJet flier gets stuck in loo mid-air, crew advises not to panic

SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and will also provide a full refund. As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances