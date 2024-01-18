Now, glass bangles with Ram images for Ayodhya





"Firozabad is famous for its glass industry. Its bangles are famous everywhere. These bangles have no joints and are polished with gold. They have been brought by Firozabad traders and 10,000 bangles have been formally handed over to the temple trust. They will be distributed among devotees by the trust," Singh told reporters.





A businessman from Firozabad, Anand Agarwal, said the traders have taken permission from the authorities to set up stalls at the venue on January 22 and 23 for the distribution of these bangles among women devotees visiting Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple free of cost.





"These bangles, prepared by months of labour by both Hindu and Muslim workers, bear pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman," Agarwal said, "These special bangles and bracelets have been made by combining four or five pieces and carving images of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman on them." -- PTI

