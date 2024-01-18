RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navy ship thwarts pirate attack in Gulf of Aden
January 18, 2024  13:07
The burnt out part of MV Genco Picardy in the drone attack
Indian Navy's Guided Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam deployed in the Gulf of Aden for antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack at 23:11 hours on January 17 and intercepted the MV at 0030 hours today to provide assistance, a Navy spokesperson said. 

MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew (including 9 Indians) reported nil casualties and the fire was under control.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the MV in the early hours of today. The damaged area was thoroughly inspected and rendered safe by EOD specialists for transiting to next port of call.
