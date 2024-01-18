RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP official in a soup after remark on Union min's kin
January 18, 2024  00:34
Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste/Courtesy PIB
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday accused senior Indian Administrative Service officer Anay Dwivedi of insulting his relative in public by using casteist language. 

"I have complained to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav against Dwivedi for using casteist language to publicly harass my relative, Ashok Dhurve who works with the Poorva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company," the minister said. 

The incident took place during a recent meeting, said the BJP leader from the state who belongs to a tribal community. 

He spoke to chief minister Yadav on phone and the latter assured that appropriate action will be taken in the matter, Kulaste said. 

Dwivedi, who is the managing director of the Poorva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, a state-run power distribution firm, could not be contacted for reaction. -- PTI
