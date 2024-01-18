RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP civil services aspirant with heart ailment faints in class, dies in hospital
January 18, 2024  22:19
A 20-year-old man preparing for the civil services exam died after he fell unconscious at his coaching class in Indore in Madhya Pradesh due to a heart-related disorder, officials said on Thursday. 

In footage from the coaching class' CCTV network, which went viral on social media, Raja Lodhi, a resident of Sagar district, can be seen falling unconscious on a table. 

"Lodhi fell unconscious on Wednesday at the coaching class located in Bhanwarkuan and died during treatment at a nearby hospital. He was preparing for the civil services exam," said additional deputy commissioner of police Abhinay Vishwakarma. 

Cardiologist Mahendra Chaurasia, who treated the student, said Lodhi was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state in the afternoon. 

"He was put on life support system. We tried to revive him for 40 to 45 minutes, but his life could not be saved. The ECG report showed the 20-year-old was suffering from a genetic heart disorder called Brugada Syndrome," Chaurasia said. 

He, however, said more details will be had once the post mortem report is received. 

"Information about the death of the student due to a heart-related disorder has been registered at the local police station and the matter is being probed," the additional DCP said. -- PTI 
