Modi to visit multiple temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20, 21





The visit to various temples by the prime minister comes ahead of the Ram temple pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 which will be attended by him and a host of other dignitaries.





On January 20, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, at around 11 am.





He will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in the temple there, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform darshan and pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.





Continuing the practice being observed during the prime minister's visit to temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), he will attend a programme -- 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' -- in this temple.





In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis will recite the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas, recounting the episode of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, the statement said.





"This is in line with Bharatiya cultural ethos and bonding, which is at the core of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," the statement said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit some significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20 and 21, his office said on Thursday.